John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's bedroom is fit for royalty

MasterChef presenter John Torode and his wife Lisa Faulkner live in a beautiful property in London, and the couple often share glimpses from inside on social media.

Lisa recently took to Instagram with a snap taken in one of the home's bedrooms, and gave fans a look at a gorgeous bed frame.

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner films inside beautiful bedroom at home with John Torode

The natural oak armoire design with intricate carvings lends the space a regal feel, alongside two matching bedside tables at either side. Lisa has also given it a touch of colour with mustard yellow cushions, and one yellow and grey patterned style.

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's spare bedroom

The photo came as Lisa showed off a selection of new outfits she had bought. She captioned it: "Next outfit!! Think it's @misguided_uk."

Lisa and John have previously shared a handful of photos from what seems to be their main bedroom, while the room seen in Lisa's most recent picture appears to be a spare room-turned-dressing-room, as Lisa tried on her new clothes.

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's main bedroom

Lisa shared a video from the room she shares with John as he sat in a bed with a large navy velvet headboard, with a wall hanging above it reading: "As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen."

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have a crystal chandelier in their bedroom

Lisa has posed for several selfies in the room over the years, and inadvertently revealed a large crystal chandelier for lighting, as well as two white wooden bedside tables.

The other side of the room has an open log fireplace (as seen in the video shared by Lisa above), where Lisa displays various framed photographs and ornaments. A piece of artwork hangs in a fuchsia pink frame above, and there are three smaller square black frames at one side.

A matching striped fuchsia pink rug adds more colour to the otherwise muted room.

