Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's home has the perfect room for lockdown – see inside

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode often reveal glimpses of their beautiful home on social media, and a recent Instagram Story shared by Lisa gave fans a look inside their calming bedroom.

She filmed a video in the space to show off her new loungewear set, but it was the setting that caught our attention.

Lisa has previously taken photos and videos in the room, but it seems that they have since the updated it to create a more soothing and meditative environment.

It now has a pink Himalayan crystal salt lamp positioned in front of the fireplace, which was seen giving off a warm glow in Lisa's video. With lockdown in full swing, it's unsurprising that the couple have invested in one: Himalayan salt is said to generate an increased balance of ions that carry positive (and negative) energy through the air to create the perfect equilibrium, reduce stress and naturally encourage sleep.

A yoga mat is also seen leaning against one side of the fireplace, which Lisa has been seen using various times since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Lisa Faulkner previously revealed the other side of the bedroom

On the mantelpiece, meanwhile, Lisa and John have various framed photos on display, which likely help to beat the coronavirus blues and put a smile on the couple's faces as they are unable to socialise and see their friends and family in real life.

The John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen stars live in London, and have also unveiled other rooms in the property including their kitchen where they have filmed themselves cooking several recipes, their living room, and their garden during summer.

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have their own pizza oven

They have their very own outdoor pizza oven, as well as a small shed, a terrace area, and a separate seating area at one side of the lawn with its own shelter.

