Chloe Delevingne shares tour inside unconventional Oxfordshire home

Cara and Poppy Delevingne's sister Chloe invited HELLO! into her beautiful home in Oxfordshire, and its worlds apart from the cosmopolitan lives of Cara and Poppy.

In her interview with HELLO!, Chloe explained that unlike her sisters, she wasn't cut out for life in the limelight: "I find what my sisters do incredibly brave and intimidating. It's not something I could do, putting myself out there."

Chloe Delevingne lives in Oxfordshire

Instead, Chloe lives in a rural five-bedroom bolthole that was formerly a pub and village shop, while she has renovated it with husband and developer Ed Grant to fuse both contemporary and vintage touches.

"I'd always lived in London and a traditional country house was not something I understood in terms of decorating, so we tried to do a bit of both – modern and old school," Chloe explained to HELLO!.

The results mean that original features such as inglenook fireplaces dating back to the 15th century, the existing pub lights and the building's beer drop (a trapdoor to the cellar) remain, while new additions include a trampoline from Cara for Chloe and Ed's young children Atticus, six, and Juno, five, and a lovers' bench gifted to the family from Chloe's sister Poppy and her husband James Cook.

Chloe Delevingne's living room

In the living room, traditional oak beams and white painted floorboards of the former pub have been given a new lease of life as part of a bold cobalt blue and white colour palette, alongside furniture including modern high-shine lamps with white shades, a pristine white sofa and a quirky blue ship.

The same blue and white theme continues into the master bedroom, which has cobalt blue walls, and the kitchen, designed with white tiles on the walls, and aged blue cupboards.

Outside, the garden covers a total of 80ft of space.

