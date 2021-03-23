Stacey Solomon's sons' new Wendy house is just like the Queen's – watch Loose Women star Stacey and Joe Swash have officially moved home

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash revealed their plans to move home in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in March, and now they have officially upped sticks into their new house.

Loose Women star Stacey revealed the news on Instagram with a photo of herself and Joe, Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships, and the couple's one-year-old son Rex in front of their new property.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's new home

Stacey captioned it: "Home sweet home. And so a new chapter begins. We cannot even describe how strange it feels that this is home. Never in a million years did we ever think this would be. We feel so lucky and are so grateful to have found this hidden treasure closer to our family and further out.

"We can't wait to fill it with love and give it our everything. To raise our family here. And to just start a fresh. I'm very emotional for some reason. It still hasn't sunk in and doesn't quite feel real. Thank you for all of your supportive, kind and loving messages. We love you to the moon and back and I can't wait to show you around. Here's to the next chapter in Pickle Cottage."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals epic new Wendy house for sons

Stacey also shared a series of videos from the house on Instagram Stories, and it was the life-sized Wendy house that was most appealing to the children.

As Rex and Leighton were seen running towards the feature, Stacey wrote: "Rex and Leighton's first reaction. Straight to the Wendy house."

Stacey went on to give fans a glimpse of the inside while Leighton shared that it has a "radiator, table, chairs, and even a hammock".

The Queen next to her playhouse in 1933

The feature is not too dissimilar from the Queen's own playhouse at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, complete with running water, electricity, a fully-functioning kitchen and bathroom, and a living room and bedroom. Said playhouse is now enjoyed by the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As for the rest of Stacey and Joe's home, the Tudor-style property is located in Essex and is believed to boast 2.5 acres of land and a library. Reports state that it cost the couple £1.7million.

