Jessica Simpson's $11.5million family mansion is another level

Jessica Simpson lives in a stunning mansion in the Hidden Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles with her husband and NFL player Eric Johnson, and their three children Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.

Jessica purchased the home for $11.5million in 2013 from former owners Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Inside, there are six bedrooms, while the mansion also boasts 2.5 acres of outdoor space, a home theatre, a swimming pool and a spa. Take a tour…

Jessica Simpson's kitchen

Jessica took to Instagram with a photo from the kitchen as she and her children enjoying baking over Christmas. The room is designed with white walls and off-white cupboards, and a combination of brown and grey marble worktops.

It's fitted with a large island and a farmhouse sink in the middle of the room, while appliances include a state-of-the-art stainless steel Wolf oven, three juicers and an electric whisk. Jessica and her family also have two large chalk blackboards mounted upon one wall, where they showcase a selection of copper pans.

The kitchen has floor-to-ceiling glass doors overlooking the garden, while the open-plan space leads into a dining area with a large stone table, and wicker wooden chairs.

Another image showed that the room has high ceilings with a jewelled chandelier for lighting, and tiled flooring. As well as a sink within the central island, there is an additional one fitted beneath a window at the side of the room.

Jessica Simpson's living room

Jessica's living room is designed with high ceilings and more majestic chandeliers, as seen in this photo of herself and Eric during the festive period. A large open log fireplace with an exposed brick surround add to the grand aesthetic.

Jessica Simpson's foyer

Jessica previously posed for a photo in the foyer, showing a winding white staircase with a wooden bannister, and wooden panelled flooring and stairs. There is a cabriole-style table showcasing various framed photographs and vases of flowers positioned in the centre, and another jewelled chandelier.

A photo of Jessica and Eric's daughter Birdie on her first birthday also revealed a floral chaise longue set beneath the staircase.

Jessica Simpson's bedroom

Jessica and Eric's bedroom echoes Jessica's Texan roots, with rustic wooden walls and a large bohemian style rug. They also have a brown leather bed frame, and a glass-topped brown coffee table.

Jessica Simpson's garden

Outside, the family have a large swimming pool, lined with wooden sun loungers with cream cushions.

