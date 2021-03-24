We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Andrea McLean is just like the rest of us! Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the mum-of-two hilariously revealed the realities of life in lockdown, as she posted a rare snap of herself relaxing in the garden.

Enjoying a well-deserved break from working on her female empowerment site, This Girl Is On Fire, Andrea can be seen treating herself to a morning coffee outdoors in the sunshine.

VIDEO: Andrea Mclean shows off lush garden after storm – and wow

Andrea enjoyed a cup of coffee in her garden

"This is what a successful, kick-ass CEO looks like*," she joked.⁠ "Day pyjamas. Slippers. Mug of coffee. *In this house."

Striking a chord with her relatable post, fans were quick to praise the presenter for her honesty. "Looking an absolute perfect picture of health Andrea. You really are obviously enjoying your new career," wrote one. "Amen, yes! Looks the same in this house!" added another.

Andrea lives with her husband Nick Feeney and children Finlay and Amy

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Andrea has been spending most of her time at home in Surrey alongside her husband Nick Feeney and children Finlay and Amy. The property boasts an open-plan kitchen and living area, home office and huge garden, as well as plenty of places for Andrea to read and work. As for the decor – think white shutters, aged antique furniture and mirrored accents reminiscent of an elegant French chateau.

While many admired her tranquil garden, Andrea's off-duty outfit also sparked a reaction from her 296k followers, with one commenting "I want some day pyjamas now!"

Wrapped up warm in a navy long-sleeved jumper and matching trackies, Andrea tucked her joggers into the cosiest grey boot-style slippers – and Marks & Spencer is selling a similar pair.

Cable Knit Slippers, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Priced at £19.50, make those chilly mornings more comfortable with these memory foam slippers. Completely vegan, they're adorned with cable-knit detailing, faux fur lining for added warmth and a hard cleated sole for extra grip.

