7 best heart-shaped wreaths for Valentine's Day inspired by Andrea McLean

Heart-shaped wreaths are a beautiful way to decorate your home for Valentine's Day, and who better to take inspiration from than Andrea McLean? The former Loose Women star recently took to Instagram Stories with a photo of herself posing at her house, and inadvertently revealed that she has added a white love heart wreath to one of the doors.

Andrea McLean has a heart-shaped wreath

It makes for a chic yet fun addition to the property, and while hers comes from Honeysuckle in Cobham and is unavailable to shop online, we have found several others to take your pick from…

Wayfair's fabric wreath is formed of gorgeous heart-shaped petals and a red ribbon to hang it wherever suits you.

Wreath, £14.99,

Complete with silver frame and LED lights, Amazon's wreath will make for a magical feature when night falls.

Wreath, £9.99, Amazon

If you're using Andrea as your inspiration, this white rattan style from Dunelm is a deadringer - just be sure to choose express delivery to get it in time for Valentine's Day.

Wreath, £22,

The use of rustic natural grapevine means this one will suit everything from Valentine's Day to Easter and Christmas.

Wreath, £8.99,

After something timeless? Opt for a shade of green. It won't look OTT once Valentine's is over, simply that you've become a green-fingered goddess and managed to preen your bushes into a cute heart.

Wreath, £19.98,

Antique wash wood is the material used for this one, and it'll look just as good on an exterior door as it will inside.

Wreath, £9.79,

Get ahead of next year's celebrations with this artificial rose creation from Amazon. Delivery is currently advised as 27 February - 9 March, but it was too beautiful for us to go without including.

Wreath, £17.99,

