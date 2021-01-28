Nigella Lawson's favourite part of her home revealed (and it's not the kitchen)

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Scrolling through Nigella Lawson's Instagram feed is like peering into a cookbook – there are mouth-watering meals and delicious desserts aplenty – but there's something else that the star likes to photograph and that’s her delightful outdoor area.

READ: Nigella Lawson sparks controversy with her latest vegan recipe – see why

Nigella often posts pictures of the beautiful garden at her London home, which she shares with her two children Cosima and Bruna - and yet we don't see half as many of her cooking space, suggesting that the star favours this tranquil spot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The way Nigella Lawson pronounces microwave is fascinating

During a recent snow shower, Nigella revealed that her idyllic outdoor set-up is just as magical when dusted in white powder. She has kept her fairy lights up all year round, declaring that they "aren't just for Christmas".

The celebrity chef snapped a picture during a flurry of snow

The star's pristine garden hasn't gone unnoticed among fans either, with one writing: "Such a magical looking garden, I'm truly jealous!!" and others chimed in with words such as "stunning" and "gorgeous".

SEE: Nigella Lawson's £5million home is better than her TV sets – see inside

MORE: Nigella Lawson's kitchen is every bit as epic as you'd expect - details

Her fairy lights are kept up all year

In one Instagram post, at the end of summertime, the celebrity chef revealed that she tries to spend as much time as possible in her garden when the weather allows. She penned: "Gazing into my garden and eating out there (although it's already cold) as much as possible before the light goes. A quiet beauty now, with the brazen glow of summer gone; I'm making the most of it."

Nigella's patio in the summertime

Come snow or sunshine, with a pergola strewn with fairy lights and a bistro table fit for a Parisan street, this space looks oh-so inviting – we can see why Nigella loves it so much.

Want a charming set-up just like Nigella's? This wooden pergola is your first step to garden perfection:

Pergola, £124, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.