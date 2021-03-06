Rochelle Humes' ab-baring selfie shows off giant home gym

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin welcomed baby Blake into the world just under five months ago, and the presenter is already killing it in the gym with high-octane workouts. This Morning regular Rochelle took to Instagram Stories to show off her cute tie-dye workout co-ord, trim waist, and huge home gym!

The Hit List presenter snapped a mirror selfie at her London house, and not only were we taken aback by her figure, but also by the star's impressive surroundings.

Their workout space has a state-of-the-art spin bike, rows of dumbbells, kettlebells, a multigym and plasma screens mounted on the wall. Also, the room benefits from lots of light thanks to its vast wall of windows.

After the intense session, Rochelle then took a picture of her exercise bike covered in her sweat – proof she's been working hard.

In an exclusive HELLO! interview, Rochelle opened up about her current fitness regime, admitting to doing lots more couples workouts since lockdown.

Rochelle Humes looks incredible in her workout gear

She revealed: "Marvin and I don't usually work out together, so it's been funny during the pandemic. He’s definitely fitter than me, but there are some things I can do better, and I can see it kills him."

On the topic of motivation, Rochelle cites accountability. "I did that thing of saying that I'll do it live," she explained. "So every time I'm working out at the minute, I’m doing it with lots of people. Had I not committed to that, I probably wouldn't have been that motivated.

The star has stepped up her exercise routine

She went on to say: "I'm seeing it like a job commitment, and I would never cancel work. Before, I would see it as a luxury if I get time, but now I'm like 'no I'm making the time'. I think seeing it like work has changed my outlook on it."

The star may be upping the workouts, but her diet has always remained the same. "Everything in moderation" is a motto she lives by, going on to say: "My theory is, if you’ve made it at home with love, how bad is it going to be? If it’s not made with any nasties or additives, it’s alright. I don’t obsess over diet - life’s too short to not eat the cake!"

