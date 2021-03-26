Olly Murs' fairytale garden transformation for girlfriend Amelia sparks fan reaction

The Voice star Olly Murs, who lives in Essex, has spoiled his girlfriend Amelia Tank on her birthday by transforming his garden into a temporary restaurant with a romantic inflatable igloo – and fans think it looks just like a proposal set-up.

TOUR: See inside Olly Murs' beautiful Essex house

The singer enlisted the help of @thelittleglampingcompany to erect a clear dome in his vast garden for the couple to partake in a date night. The outside of the installation was decorated with balloons and gypsophila, as well as giant lanterns illuminating the entrance.

Fans were really impressed by Olly's efforts for his partner's birthday, and the praise flooded into the comments section of Instagram, but some people couldn't help but point out the romance factor. One follower wrote: "Would have been a perfect night for a proposal too tbf," and another added: "Aww cuties. Just going to say mate it would have been a great time to put a ring on it!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olly Murs unveils incredible garden makeover for girlfriend Amelia

He managed to photograph the pretty outdoor addition before sundown, revealing his garden has grey patio slabs and a large section of grass, along with hedges lining the boundary.

Inside, the wonder continued with fairy lights, florals and fur-covered chairs. Olly filmed himself and Amelia after dark enjoying their three-course meal from @thefinediningchef, as well as some very fancy cocktails.

MORE: Olly Murs' romantic kitchen looks like a wedding venue

WOW: Emma Willis designed much of family home herself - and it's stunning

Olly Murs also got Amelia a fun birthday cake

Their gorgeous farmhouse-style property is shown off regularly on Olly's Instagram feed. It has an open-plan country kitchen, a mancave which doubles as a gym and an outdoor pool.

Olly Murs has a music-themed mancave at his home

In summer 2020, they showed off Olly's incredible outdoor pool while partaking in a viral video trend, making letter shapes to spell out words as they jumped into the water.

The loved-up couple had to baby-proof their home in 2020 when they welcomed a new addition in the form of a Shiba Inu puppy called Missy – and she is oh-so cute!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.