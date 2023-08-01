Inside Olly Murs' beautiful home with new wife Amelia – there's even a pool

Olly Murs and his new wife Amelia Tank have returned home following their lavish three-day wedding at Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary.

While they won't be spending much time there in the near future, with Olly admitting to HELLO! that he's delayed his honeymoon until 2024 to finish his Marry Me UK tour, The Voice coach has been open about wanting to start a family soon. Based on the TikTok videos that the Troublemaker singer shared during the coronavirus lockdown, the newlyweds' Essex mansion offers plenty of space for a family home. From the country-style kitchen to the outdoor swimming pool, join us as we tour inside Olly's rustic property…

Olly's swimming pool kept the pair entertained during the pandemic, with the singer sharing a clip of them performing a series of hilarious jumps to Frank Sinatra's L.O.V.E. song playing in the background. A black barn with iron handles was visible in the background, which may have been the couple's pool house, while the pool is framed with glass railing and a row of pebbles.

Olly Murs showed off his outdoor furniture in the winter

He also invested in a pale grey L-shaped outdoor sofa and matching table perfect for entertaining in the summer - although he purchased them in the chilly winter!

In a clip showing Amelia pranking Olly (the recurring theme of their TikTok channel), he revealed that the kitchen has white walls, grey cabinets and grey marble worktops. It features a large island unit in the middle of the room with wooden stools, matching the wooden beams that wrap across the ceiling and down the walls (a feature that runs throughout the entire house), and a double-door black fridge. There are also several built-in shelves where Olly keeps drinks bottles on display.

Olly admitted that Amelia tends to get the most use out of their kitchen, telling Minerva: "Amelia is a good cook, so she makes lots of great food at home. I’m not so good, but I’m getting better! Definitely being at home during lockdown has made me appreciate home-cooked food."

In another video of Olly being pranked (again), it was revealed that the room opens onto a dining area, where he has a black and brown dining table, and a black chandelier that hangs from a black chain overhead.

On the far wall, he also has a silver flatscreen television, and at the side he has a traditional black hob and a matching oven, above which there is a single shelf for holding condiments, and a large steel clock hanging on the wall.

It seems that much of the house is open plan, as a previous post of Amelia showing off her new Gemma Collins printed jumper revealed that the kitchen and dining area leads onto two hallways on either side of the television, without doors. This allows plenty of space for hosting friends and family, which Olly admitted they love to do.

"It feels like staying in has become a lot more normal over the last few years with covid, but we genuinely enjoy entertaining at home – inviting our closest mates over for some drinks, food and maybe some games or a TV night," he told Minerva.

© Instagram The singer's bedroom features black and white wallpaper

The entire house, including the kitchen, has vaulted ceilings, making for a country-style effect alongside the wooden beams. The rustic theme continues upstairs with Olly's bedroom. He has a double bed with a black headboard, positioned against a wall decorated with black and white cityscape wallpaper. Wooden side tables holding grey lamps tie in with the neutral theme.

