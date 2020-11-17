Olly Murs baby-proofs his home with girlfriend Amelia The Voice judge Olly Murs unveiled a new home addition

Olly Murs shares his house with girlfriend Amelia Tank and they have already baby-proofed their Essex home – with baby gates – but not for the reason you may think.

WATCH: Olly revealed his puppy-friendly home modifications

The Voice judge has taken drastic action, installing child safety gates to prevent his dog roaming freely around the house. They have even recently become ‘dog parents’ to an adorable puppy – hence the need for such barriers.

Joe Wicks recommended these baby gates for Olly and Ameila

Taking to Instagram, Olly unveiled the newest addition to his home, showing off his very swanky glass baby gates as he admitted: "With the dog these are amazing."

He went on to say: "They are super-cool. Super-efficient," while showing fans how easily the modern gates can be opened and closed.

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank have become 'dog parents' to a cute puppy

He thanked friend and exercise pro Joe Wicks (a.k.a The Body Coach) for the recommendation on which gates to get. Joe himself has two children with wife Rosie, Indie and Marley.

Troublemaker singer Olly has been dating girlfriend Amelia since summer 2019 and he’s already spoken about his desire to get married to her.

The smitten singer regularly posts hilarious social videos with Amelia, which usually involve pranking each other, showing just how compatible the couple are.

Olly and Amelia have been happily coupled up since 2019

The couple spent a lot of time at home together during the pandemic, uploading snippets of their cosy abode complete with wooden beams and an outdoor pool.

In another home video, Olly stripped naked to celebrate his The Voice success with a "winner's dance".

