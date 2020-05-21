Olly Murs is isolating at his home in Essex, where his girlfriend Amelia Tank is also staying with him during the coronavirus pandemic, and it seems Olly's impressive swimming pool has been keeping the couple entertained. The Voice coach took to Instagram to share a TikTok video of the pair as they performed a series of hilarious jumps into the pool, with the caption, "Love is in the air," and Frank Sinatra's L.O.V.E. song playing in the background.

The pool is framed with glass railing and a row of pebbles and stones at one side, while Olly also has his very own pool house – a black wooden building with a brown brick roof.

Olly previously shared a look at the pool from a different angle that didn't quite reveal the enormity of it in yet another TikTok video of the couple playing pranks on one another. Olly decided to go against what the challenge dictated (in which no-one actually ends up in the pool), and let go of Amelia as she fell in. He wrote, "I think I'm losing my… #girlfriend #shelovesme #shelovesmenot." Amelia commented on the post, "Remind me NOT to ask you to do a Tik Tok challenge ever again," while Michelle Keegan added, "Oh my god! I would have killed you!".

In one of Olly's very first videos shared during isolation, he also revealed his bedroom. It's decorated with wallpaper featuring an aerial view of New York's skyline, while he has a bed with a large black headboard, two wooden side tables with black lamps, and a sound system at the end of his bed. There are also wooden beams hanging from the ceiling, which continue in various other rooms throughout the house.

