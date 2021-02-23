Olly Murs reveals eccentric mancave at Essex home with Amelia Tank Olly currently lives with his girlfriend and their dog Missy

The Voice star Olly Murs lives with his girlfriend Amelia Tank in Essex, and their gorgeous farmhouse-style property is shown off regularly on Olly's Instagram feed. His latest live workout on Tuesday revealed his mancave in all its glory, and it's pretty epic!

LOOK: Olly Murs' mansion is so different to other Essex homes

Olly performed a series of high intensity moves directed by his pal DJ Locksmith, who is part of the band Rudimental, and in the process, he unveiled his very cool workout space.

The room, which has sloped ceilings, has been completely covered in striking wallpaper that's black, white and red and features the names of many bands and legendary artists.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olly Murs has the most beautiful country kitchen

Superstars such as Britney Spears, Eminem and Stevie Wonder can be clearly observed on his music-themed walls.

Olly Murs does a workout at his Essex home

The space also includes a chic black leather sofa, which Olly had placed some barbell weights on for the time being, and there is a large flatscreen television mounted on the wall.

MORE: Olly Murs reveals his girlfriend Amelia Tank is the reason behind his body transformation

STORY: Kelvin Fletcher's incredible mancave even has its own bar!

The singer enjoys spending time in this quirky room

So, as well as using this space for getting fit, the sofa and TV indicate that Olly most likely uses this room for chill time, too.

The star has shown off this particular place in his residence once before when filming a video during lockdown with his girlfriend Amelia. The pair are well known for pranking each other around the house, and often share videos of the hilarious results.

Olly and Ameila now share their home with a puppy

In Summer 2020, they showed off Olly's incredible outdoor pool while partaking in a viral video trend, making letter shapes to spell out words as they jumped into the water.

The singer's love for statement wallpaper continues into his bedroom which has an aerial view of New York's instantly recognisable skyline behind his headboard.

The loved-up couple had to baby-proof their home in 2020 when they welcomed a new addition in the form of a Shiba Inu puppy called Missy – and she is oh-so cute!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.