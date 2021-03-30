Coleen Nolan often shares photos from inside of her family home in Cheshire, and a new snap of her boxer dog Becks inadvertently unveiled more of her garden.

With Becks sat on a black rattan dining chair, the background showed that Loose Women star Coleen has a decking area with an outdoor dining set including two armchairs and a coffee table. The plinths seen behind her dog, meanwhile, suggest that Coleen has a gazebo, positioned above her seating area for shade.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals how she moved house during lockdown

Beyond the terrace, Coleen has a large lawn space lined with tall trees, and a football goal, no doubt for her to enjoy games with her children Ciara and Shane Jr.

Coleen Nolan's garden

Coleen's post came as part of her #CuppaWithCol franchise – an initiative she launched during the pandemic to show fans how she has been spending each day.

She captioned it: "Me and Becks just chilling in the sunshine! Hope you're all ok! #CuppaWithCol."

Coleen Nolan's home has patio doors

Coleen previously shared another photo from her terrace, as she photographed another of her pet dogs.

It showed that the back of the house is designed with large patio doors that have black frames.

The snap came as part of a series as Coleen wrote: "Come on then, let me know how you're starting your day with the hashtag #CuppaWithCol. I'll be reposting throughout the day."

Coleen moved into the house during the first lockdown period, and she opened up about the struggles the family faced in order to adhere to government guidelines on an episode of Loose Women.

"We had to do it while we were social distancing," she explained. "So it took three cars and a really small van. It took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

She shares the property with two of her three children, Ciara and Shane Jr.

