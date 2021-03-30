Kate and Rio Ferdinand reveal dreamy kitchen at mammoth mansion The couple recently welcomed their first child together

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand often share glimpses of their stunning Kent mansion on social media, and a new post by Kate gave fans a look at their enormous open-plan kitchen and dining room.

Kate took to Instagram with the photo as she revealed that the family have been using meal delivery service, Hello Fresh. "Dinner done," she wrote. "Courtesy of @hellofreshuk. We've been using Hello Fresh for the last few months and it has made our lives and meals so much easier, especially with a new baby! The amazing team have given me a 50% off code to share with you for your first box, the swipe up is in my story. Enjoy!"

Kate stood at a white curved island in the room, beneath silver pendant lights fitted overhead, which match the frames of the bifold doors seen leading out to the garden.

The room itself is decorated with white walls and wooden flooring, and opens up to a dining space seen beyond Kate, where the family have a white high-shine table lined with cream suede chairs, beneath a large skylight.

Kate and Rio have also displayed a selection of family photographs on the wall.

A past snap posted by Kate gave a better look at the island, which is lined with cream leather marble-effect stools with wooden legs. The cupboards meanwhile, are a high-shine off-white hue with silver handles.

The couple have shared their home with Rio's children Lorenz, Tate and Tia since 2017, while Kate gave birth to their first child together, Cree, just before Christmas 2020.

As well as a beautiful kitchen and dining room, the house boasts a fully equipped gym, its own swimming pool, and an enormous walk-in wardrobe for Kate and Rio.

