Kate Ferdinand shares new photo of baby son Cree following 'traumatic birth' Cree is the star's first child with husband Rio Ferdinand

Kate Ferdinand has proudly shared a snapshot of her newborn baby son. The former TOWIE star posed with her firstborn child, smiling for a mirror selfie in her dressing room with little Cree rested on her shoulder. "Baby boy," she wrote, along with three love heart emojis.

Her fans and famous friends were quick to react to the photo, which sees Kate looking chic in a long brown jacket worn over a black top and leggings.

WATCH: Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce her pregnancy

"Gorgeous (I'm not sure Rio has got enough white T shirts," Fearne Cotton joked, while Rio himself posted a red love heart in the comments section.

Rio, 42, and Kate, 29, married in September 2019, and welcomed Cree – their first child together – shortly before Christmas. Rio is also a dad to Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and nine-year-old Tia, from his previous marriage to Rebecca Ellison, who passed away in 2015, aged 34.

Kate Ferdinand has shared a new photo showing her with baby Cree

Kate recently spoke about their "hectic" household and whether she and Rio would be trying for another baby. "If you ask me right now I would say never ever again. Our house is very hectic as it is," she told MailOnline.

"We have four kids and two dogs, it's a madhouse. The thought of having another one makes me slightly anxious.

"I'm only 29 but I feel 39 at the moment! But you never know, I might feel different in a few years."

The little boy was born shortly before Christmas

Kate has kept a low-profile since welcoming Cree via C-section. But she won resounding praise from social media users recently when she shared a candid snapshot of herself holding Cree, and showing her bruised body. Explaining her decision to post the image, she said she wanted to show the aftermath of her "traumatic birth".

"I've been struggling for a little while and I want to share that, I feel like when I went on Instagram and was scrolling, all I'd see is people looking amazing when they've had their babies, and they've got their hair and makeup done," Kate told the Mirror.

Kate won praise for her candid post-birth photo

"And I'd just think, 'Oh my God, this is not me'. I'm lying in this bed, I look horrific, I can't pick up my baby and I've not seen anyone post about this, so I just thought it was really important to share.

"I was a little bit nervous about putting it on social media but actually the response was amazing and there are so many people going through similar things.

Kate also spoke in praise of her husband and her three step-children. "[Rio] has always been a hands-on dad with all of the kids," she said.

The star spoke out in praise of husband Rio

"Obviously I had an emergency C-section and couldn't do much, and he and the children helped me so much and have been amazing, more than what I expected.”

Of her blended family, she added, "I think love is love at the end of the day.

"There are so many people in different situations and some are in them because of unfortunate events, so to be in a happy family that all love each other, that's all that matters really.

"Tia is a very good big sister, she helps me lots with the baby and running around and doing little bits."

