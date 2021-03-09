Davina McCall’s jaw-dropping kitchen belongs in LA – see inside

Long Lost Family presenter Davina McCall is currently living in East Sussex with boyfriend Michael Douglas and her children Holly, Tilly and Chester. The star regularly shares workout videos from her luxury home, and her impressive kitchen is of A-list standard.

It features a huge American-style silver fridge, a massive marble-clad kitchen island and enough space to host all of her high-octane exercise sessions.

Davina has opted for countryside-esque cabinets with silver hardware. As well as plenty of cupboard space, she also has a built-in wine rack and a wine fridge.

WATCH: Davina McCall works up a sweat in her pristine kitchen

Her plush cooking quarters have not gone unnoticed by her devoted followers, either, and under one video of her dancing in the space, a fan wrote: "Kitchen envy" and another penned: "With a kitchen and an island like that I would have all my parties in the damn kitchen hun."

Her fans adore her vast cooking space

The rest of her residence is just as grand, and she has shown fans inside her lavish bedroom while posing in a tiny bikini. The room features a large brown leather bed and it is positioned between two wooden bedside cabinets. While the walls are kept plain in a neutral beige shade, the cornice coving provides an elegant finish to the space.

The star's bedroom is just as fabulous

After splitting from her husband Matthew Robertson in 2017, The Masked Singer star moved out of their six-bedroom £6.25million property and her and her children are now renting in South East England. The reason they are in temporary accommodation is because the presenter is planning on building her dream home from scratch.

She previously told Woman & Home magazine: "I'm building a house! My kids and I have been renting and we were trying to find a plot of land. So we're doing it together. [It] is going to be super stressful, but really fun." We can’t wait to see it!

