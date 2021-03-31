Dan Walker shares glimpse inside private home on FaceTime The BBC Breakfast star lives with his wife and three children

BBC Breakfast and Football Focus star Dan Walker often shares glimpses of his family home on social media, and a new post gave fans another look at his living room.

The snap came as a screenshot from a FaceTime Dan had with his personal trainer, as he wrote: "THAT HURT… Dark times."

Granted, it only offers a peek at a corner of the space, but it does show that Dan's living room has green and cream gingham curtains at the window, as well as cream ceilings.

Dan Walker on FaceTime from his home

Dan also unveiled another area of the living room at the home in a past photo showing how he was working out while gyms remained closed during the initial lockdown period.

Dan Walker in his living room

He had set up his exercise bike in the middle of the room, with an ironing board at his side for easy access to snacks and drinks.

The room is decorated with cream carpets and walls with a floral patterned wallpaper border at the top. There is also a wooden framed mirror at one side, and a shelf displaying several candlesticks.

For furniture, Dan and his family have a large cream sofa and a matching armchair, which they have dressed with dark green cushions.

Dan lives in Sheffield with his wife Sarah, their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie, and their pet dog Winnie.

Dan Walker in his kitchen

As well as the living room, Dan also unveiled his kitchen in a professional photo shoot.

In contrast to the vintage-style lounge area, the kitchen follows a modern theme with sleek grey cupboards, white marble worktops, and a cobalt blue island and fridge frame. There are also grey leather stools lining the island, with metallic silver bases.

Dan has his own office, too, where he showcases several pieces of football memorabilia.

