BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals unseen room at home – and fans are inspired

BBC Breakfast and Football Focus host Dan Walker occasionally reveals glimpses of his private home on social media, and a new post has unveiled an unseen space. It's not clearly exactly which room it is, although large cream wardrobes in the background suggest that it could be Dan's bedroom.

It is decorated with light yellow walls finished with cream wainscoting, and fitted with light brown carpets.

The shot came as Dan showed off his golf kit and wrote: "Not missing golf at all… Definitely haven’t cleaned all of my clubs (again) and laid out all my new clobber and gear. #Bringbackgolf #golf #golflife #neclothes #golfshoes #golfclubs."

Of course, some fans were most impressed by his sport equipment, but others were inspired by the room in which the photo was taken.

Dan Walker showed off his golf kit at home

One wrote: "Sorry, not looking at your golf clubs, but at the doors and skirting, very nice!"

Dan shares his home in Sheffield with his wife Sarah, their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie, and their pet dog Winnie.

Dan Walker's kitchen

He previously posed for a series of professional images inside of the property, with the kitchen acting as the main location.

It has white walls and wooden floors, with marl grey cupboards and cobalt blue splashes seen in the fridge frame and the base of an island unit in the middle of the space.

White marble worktops add to the modern aesthetic, as well as three glass lampshades and grey leather stools with silver bases.

Dan Walker's office

Dan has also given fans a look inside his office as he worked from home during lockdown. Like the room seen in his most recent photo, it features light brown carpets and cream cupboards with wooden surfaces.

Floor-to-ceiling exposed bookshelves hold various pieces of football memorabilia including signed footballs, framed photographs, and an LED light spelling out 'FF' to honour Football Focus.

