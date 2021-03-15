Dan Walker shares peek inside family kitchen as he celebrates Mother's Day with wife and children The BBC Breakfast shares three children with wife Sarah

Dan Walker pulled out all the stops for his wife Sarah on Sunday as they celebrated Mother's Day together with their three children.

Dan, 43, shared a candid photo from inside his kitchen showing the aftermath of their Sunday family feast, telling his fans: "Managed to maintain my record of using every pot & pan in the world and covering every surface when making #MothersDay lunch today. And I didn't even use the cooker! It took me 90 minutes to tidy it all away."

Indeed, in the snapshot, every countertop can be seen covered with plates, pans, chopping boards and leftovers. Nevertheless, the couple's chic interior style is evident.

At the centre of the kitchen is an island surrounded by grey bar chairs, with the area lit up by three stylish lights hanging from the ceiling.

Dan shared a candid photo showing the aftermath of his Sunday cooking

Dan and Sarah have opted for a stylish grey and white colour scheme, including a white Aga, grey cupboards, marble tops and white tiling. They have wooden floorboards, while a large clock sits over the stove.

Dan and Sarah have been married since 2001 and live in Sheffield with their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie, and their pet dog Winnie.

Earlier this month, Dan shared a sweet snapshot of Winnie asleep in the sunshine – and inadvertently revealed a bold sofa in the process.

Dan previously revealed a glimpse of his olive green sofa

The snapshot showed Winnie wearing sunglasses and lying on an olive green velvet settee with a matching green baroque patterned cushion.

The TV host previously shared a glimpse inside his home office, meanwhile, which has brown carpets and cream cupboards with exposed shelves, where Dan displays various pieces of football memorabilia including signed footballs, framed photogaphs, and an LED light spelling out 'FF' to honour Football Focus.

The BBC Breakfast star shares three children with wife Sarah

He has spent a lot of time in his study since the pandemic began, as he explained in the caption: "It has been 100 days since lockdown started. This morning on #BBCBreakfast we are looking for one picture which sums up your experience of life in lockdown. This is my one, presenting #FootballFocus from home each week with our dog, Winnie. Send them in to @bbcbreakfast."

