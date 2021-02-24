BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker tackles big home task amid lockdown

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has given fans a look inside several areas of his home on social media since the pandemic began and he has been spending most of his time indoors.

Most of said posts, however, have been inadvertent glimpses of his property in the background, but a new photo revealed how Dan had been doing chores around the house, including fixing a blocked pipe.

SEE: Dan Walker's family home as you've never seen it before

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker's hilarious attempt at a TikTok dance

He took to Instagram with an image of the pipe full of mud and wrote: "Today's jobs… Clearing out a blocked drain pipe and helping our son bake some bread for a #Homeschool lesson. Don't worry, I washed my hands in-between."

READ: A tour inside Dan Walker's beautiful family home

Dan Walker's blocked drain pipe

Fans commented on Dan's attempt at resolving the problem, with one writing: "Productive time off at home!" and another adding: "Well someone's got to clean the gutters Dan. Good job."

MORE: Inside the stunning homes of the Good Morning Britain stars

A glimpse of Dan's kitchen

The third snap in the series also offered a look at Dan's kitchen, which is designed with wooden floors, and has a traditional AGA oven, as seen behind Dan's son.

Dan shares his home in Sheffield with his wife Sarah and their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie. Their pet dog Winnie lives with the family, too.

Dan Walker's kitchen

Beside Dan's social posts, he previously posed for a professional shoot in the home, with the kitchen acting as the main location.

It is fitted with grey cupboards with white marble worktops, and white walls, while a cobalt blue island and matching blue cupboards wrapping around Dan's silver double-door fridge make for a splash of colour.

The room fuses modernism with a rustic vibe: three modern glass lampshades hanging above the island, grey leather stools with silver bases and silver door handles contrast the white wooden shutters, retro AGA oven and the country-style alcove that the appliance is built into.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.