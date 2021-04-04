Prince Harry and Prince William approve sentimental Princess Diana tribute The statue will reportedly be cast in bronze

Kensington Palace, which is home to Prince William and Kate Middleton, is set to welcome a sentimental new feature this summer.

PHOTOS: 21 mind-blowing royal homes REVEALED: Prince William, Princess Beatrice, more

The Duke of Cambridge and his brother the Duke of Sussex have reportedly approved a statue of their late mother Princess Diana, due to be revealed at the royal residence on what would have been her 60th birthday on 1 July.

Back in 2017, it was announced that William and Harry had chosen renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley for the piece, known for his portrait of the Queen on British coins.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A tribute to Princess Diana

The statue, which the sculptor has reportedly sent to be cast in bronze, was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

In a joint statement, the royals said: "We have been touched by the kind words and memories so many people have shared about our mother over these past few months. It is clear the significance of her work is still felt by many in the UK and across the world, even 20 years after her death."

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William shares glimpse into Easter with three children

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's Easter plans with son Archie

The Princes are believed to have approved a bronze statue of their late mother

They added: "Ian is an extremely gifted sculptor and we know that he will create a fitting and lasting tribute to our mother. We look forward to unveiling the statue, which will allow all those who visit Kensington Palace to remember and celebrate her life and legacy."

According to the Daily Mail, planners at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea have shared details about the statue's dimensions and location within Kensington Palace grounds.

The statue will be located in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace

Jane Siddell, Inspector of Ancient Monuments for Historic England, wrote: "The proposed art installation is located within the Sunken Garden, an early 20th century element of the gardens located a little way from the east front of the Palace.

"The location has been carefully chosen, with the statue to be located off-centre on one of the paths within the garden, close to an opening in the hedges.

"It will be visible to the public viewing the garden, but the statue will not impinge upon views of, or from the Palace owing to its slightly sunken and screened position."

READ: Kate Middleton & Prince William's house revealed: royal insiders share what it's really like