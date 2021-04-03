Prince Harry and Meghan's Easter plans with son Archie The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting another child later this year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to spend the Easter weekend in private with their son Archie, HELLO! understands.

Harry and Meghan, who live in Montecito, Santa Barbara, are not expected to make any public appearances and will most likely enjoy the springtime celebrations at home with their little boy, who turns two next month.

Fun arts and craft activities, and an Easter egg hunt around the family's lavish US mansion could be on the cards, while Archie may also expect a visit from the Easter bunny.

In Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired on CBS in March, the Duke shared his joy at raising his son in the US and gave an insight into the family's downtime.

As pre-recorded footage showed Archie running and playing on the beach, Harry said: "This year has been crazy for everybody. But to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs. We can go for hikes or go down to the beach which is so close.

"All of these things, I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on a bike ride which is something I was never able to do when I was young."

Archie pictured on his first birthday last year

When Oprah asked what Archie's favourite word is, Meghan laughed and replied: "He's on a roll, in the past couple of weeks it's been 'hydrate' which is hysterical." Harry added: "Every time someone leaves the house he says 'drive safe', which is really sweet." "He's not even two yet," Meghan said.

Archie is celebrating his second birthday in May and is also preparing to become a big brother. On Valentine's Day, Harry and Meghan revealed that they are expecting another child, after the Duchess sadly suffered a miscarriage last year.

They also announced they are having a girl during the interview with Oprah.

