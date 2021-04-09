Ryan Thomas falls through wall during home renovations with Lucy Mecklenburgh Former Corrie star Ryan bought the house without telling Lucy

Former Coronantion Street star Ryan Thomas surprised everyone (including his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh) when he purchased a Cheshire house in secret. Renovations have since commenced on the North-England property, and on Thursday former TOWIE star Lucy uploaded a video of Ryan dramatically crashing through a wall in the house.

The mother-of-one filmed the actor launching his whole body into the wall in order to knock it down. The clip was accompanied by the sound of High School Musical's Breaking Free, and by the end of the video Ryan was smiling and clearly not hurt by the unconventional technique.

Later in the day, Lucy uploaded a message from their electricians who pointed out that as well as the wall, Ryan had also destroyed the brand-new plug socked that they had recently installed.

WATCH: Ryan Thomas crashes through wall at his new home

They have grand plans to transform the once tired looking Edwardian house into a beautiful family home, which will become their Cheshire base along with baby Roman. Ryan's daughter Scarlett, who is from a previous relationship, lives in Manchester, so this will make family time much easier. Ryan has previously spoken out about how the distance has put pressure on in the past.

Their new Cheshire home is undergoing major renovations

At first, the couple were going to quickly move in and decorate as they went but instead, they have opted to work on the house properly before settling in. Lucy has expressed her desire to overhaul the basement to include a wine cellar, gym, utility room and cinema room, and she would like an orangery one day, while they are planning on doing a loft conversion at some stage, too.

The couple have enlisted the help of an Interior designer

If their main residence is anything to go by, we trust that the interiors will be truly stunning with lots of luxury features and a homely feel. Lucy has also hired @rachaellaureninteriors to help with the plans.

Lucy has a home Instagram account (@lucymeckinteriors) where she showcases renovations from all of her properties, giving lots of recommendations to her fans. Watch this space!

