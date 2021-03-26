12 insane real life home transformations seen on Instagram

Rachel Avery
Incredible home transformations on Instagram: See mind-blowing before and after photographs that will inspire your house renovations.
If you’re feeling a touch home décor fatigue after a year of DIY projects, you might be seeking some inspiration. These homeowners have totally transformed their houses - and the before and after Instagram pictures will seriously blow your mind. Take a look at our round-up of the best home renovations on Instagram…
1. The elegant bedroom makeover
Using the room's natural light to their advantage this property owner has taken it from a legit building sight to a hotel-worthy sleep space.
Image: @renov80shouse
2. The colourful bedroom makeover
This transformation proves that being brave with colour can pay dividends - painting the walk-in wardrobe in the same shade as the bedroom really connects the two rooms.
Image: @edwardian_love
3. The pastel bedroom makeover
Talk about pastel perfection! The cool colour combo and on-trend accessories have brought this room into the modern day with a bang.
Image: @renovationliving
4. The chic bathroom makeover
From a dated blue bathroom suite to a gorgeous green haven, and we adore the bold black furnishings against the statement floor.
Image: @alterior.living
5. The statement hallway makeover
This rainbow staircase with an epic gallery wall is brimming with personality. Who knew a hallway could be so fun?
Image: @etchinghillhouse
6. The barn kitchen makeover
Striking the perfect balance between country chic and modern cool, this wow-factor kitchen could belong to an A-lister.
Image: @barn.renovation/@colinross.studio
7. The DIY kitchen makeover
From drab to fab thanks to a lick of paint, faux panelling and a lot of hard work - bravo to this DIY pro!
Image: @homeatvictoriaroad
8. The fun children's bedroom makeover
Proof that period features do have a place in modern homes. We really love this contrast between old and new in this cool children’s bedroom.
Image: @renovating_the_house
9. The modern bathroom makeover
With a free-standing tub, super-cool shower and swanky brass fixtures, this contemporary bathroom has truly stolen our hearts.
Image: @whitstable_view
10. The pristine garden makeover
This is the difference between a garden and an outdoor living space - it is now picture perfect and ready for some serious summer barbecuing.
Image: @1894home
11. The cosy living room makeover
The traditional brick fireplace brings a rustic edge to this all-white room – and we love the cosy stack of logs in the corner.
Image: @renovatingridgeway
12. The colourful living room makeover
Muted shades have been switched for bold colour choices - just look how the vibrant chair pops against the on-trend navy walls.
Image: @houseonthehill_london
