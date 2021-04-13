NCIS stars' private homes: Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama and more

NCIS has graced our screens for almost two decades, and we are just as obsessed now that season 18 is here. From veteran cast member Mark Harmon to newbie Diona Reasonover, we've rounded up the houses of all of our favourites from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, take a look…

Sean Murray

Sean Murray's family home has been a passion project

The CBS star plays Timothy McGee in the hit show and he has been very open about his Southern California home, which he shares with his wife Carrie and their children River and Caitlyn.

In an interview with People magazine, he explained how he got carried away redesigning his family home. "Before we knew it, we were redesigning the landscaping and building a pool and Jacuzzi," he confessed. Inside, the design is pretty stylish too, with one of Sean's selfies unveiling a navy living room with an impressive gallery wall.

Sean's house has very chic interiors

Another selfie, this time to show off a brand new face mask, revealed more of Sean's family home. Behind him, there is a large TV screen mounted upon a chic grey wall and in the distance, his vast kitchen can be observed. The cooking space has marble work surfaces, wooden cupboards and a large window overlooking the garden.

Emily Wickersham

Emily's property is worth $2.6 million!

Emily Wickersham purchased a Spanish-style cottage for $2.6 million in 2020, and the actress has since shared a few photos of her gorgeous home online, including a look at her incredibly chic living space. Her lounge has a large weather-worn armchair, arched windows, wooden floors and white walls. It looks as though her pet pooch enjoys the seat very much!

Emily's kitchen features retro styling

Emily's cooking area is just as stylish as her lounge, with a monochrome theme and open shelving. We adore her black-and-white tiles, and the wooden worktops give the place a traditional spin.

Mark Harmon

Mark lives with his wife Pam but doesn't feature his home online

Playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs or 'Gibbs' for short, Mark has been in the role since the show began, and he resides in Santa Monica, California. He lives with his wife Pam Dawber, and they have renovated their house together.

Speaking to Sunset, the actor said: "My wife and I do this well together because we have similar tastes." He is extremely private and doesn't have social media so fans haven't been able to see inside his home, but with his own carpentry skills and penchant for decorating, we are sure it's glorious.

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer has designed his property from scratch

Living in Chuck Norris' former home, Wilmer has completely transformed it to make it his own. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom property is totally amazing and even has its own barbershop where he gets his hair cut once a week!

The actor's kitchen is dark and modern with wooden cupboards and swanky pendant lights. It also features a large kitchen island which doubles as a spacious breakfast bar with four stools.

Wilmer's home has featured in Architectural Digest

The open-plan living area has a large brown leather couch, and the exposed beam roof adds a cosy feel. His property also has its very own bar which belongs on a movie set - make ours a G&T!

Diona Reasonover

Diona lives with her wife Patricia

Diona, who plays forensic scientist Kasie Hines, has a stylish pad with her wife Patricia Villetto.

The star has shown off parts of it to her 31,000 Instagram followers, including her traditional kitchen. While showing off her breakfast one morning, Diona revealed her cooking space with wooden cupboards in white and aqua shades.

The actress has gone for bold interiors in her living room

Diona's living room has been painted in a dark navy shade and features a large modern piece of art on the wall. The star has a small dining room table with velvet chairs, and the room has wooden flooring throughout.

