Inside Jennifer Aniston's spa bathroom with giant marble bath at $21m home

The Friends star has the most amazing home she used to share with ex Justin Theroux

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has recently hit the headlines for her unique beauty routine, including the very out-there salmon sperm facial that she's tried. See inside her spa-worthy bathroom at $21 million Bel-Air mansion, where she carries out her immaculate beauty steps...

The actress has showcased it in the pages of Architectural Digest as well as with Instagram photographs, and QS Supplies has worked with an architect to reconstruct the star's master bathroom to give us a unique look at the space. The 3D render shows just how versatile the room is with an outdoor-in approach.

The huge square marble tub with brass fixtures is a stand-out feature of the room, seriously stealing the show. As well as being the perfect place for some relaxing me-time, the bath doubles as a beautiful backdrop for an award as Jennifer demonstrated when she snapped her SAG Awards trophy.

This 3D construction shows how epic Jennifer's bathroom is

The floor-to-ceiling windows can be retracted at the touch of a button to allow the actress to soak alfresco and outside there is a zen garden space with a wooden fence and plenty of foliage.

The bathroom features high-shine marble floors adding to the luxurious feel and Jennifer has curated it with decorative items like artwork, side tables and ornaments.

The marble bathtub is seriously chic

The bright and airy space certainly rivals a spa and we're sure the star loves this room for utter zen.

After seeing Jennifer's bathroom, fans have expressed their admiration for the space. "This is Jennifer Aniston's bathroom and suddenly my life goals have changed," wrote one on Twitter.

Jennifer's bathroom is incredible

Another asked: "Is it weird if I make Jen Aniston's bathroom my laptop background?" We can't help but agree – it's incredible!

The rest of Jennifer's home is just as spectacular with an outdoor pool with sweeping hillside views and a private bar.

© Architectural Digest

The actress lives in Bel-Air

The Morning Show star purchased her home back in 2011 and after putting so much care and attention into the enchanting interiors, we can't see her leaving any time soon.

