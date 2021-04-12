Jennifer Hudson looks elegant in extravagant living room The singer's living room is a sight to behold

Jennifer Hudson has given fans a rare glimpse inside her home life as she relaxed in an incredibly elegant living room.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's tragic past, and how it shaped her today

The American Idol finalist reclined in a tan armchair while she flicked through a small folder with musician Marcus Kincy sat near her by a piano.

Jennifer's impressive tiled living room had room for at least three more tan armchairs and some eye-catching black curtains.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson falls in love with beautiful Aretha Franklin mural

The singer was wearing a white crop top with black bottoms and had a pair of shoes on that matched the colour of her furniture.

"I use[d] to say, I'm singing my way home!" she wrote. "Now I'm singing my way home! Music is home to me!"

The Cats star received a lot of support from her celebrity friends, as Tamar Braxton posed a series of heart emojis and Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth posted a heartfelt message.

Jennifer has an impressive living room

"Me too and amen," she wrote. "And you're more beautiful than Ever. I miss you JHud. Period."

MORE: Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson and other The Voice judges are unrecognisable in throwbacks

MORE: Ciara impresses Jennifer Hudson as she poses up a storm

Many other fans left complimentary messages, as one wrote: "Simply iconic, I'm in love!" and a second added: "You look so beautiful and serene sitting there."

Another left a lengthy message, saying: "Yess, can't wait you are amazing and so talented can't wait to see what you do next and of course watch you as the Queen of Soul."

Not only is Jennifer an accomplished singer, but she's also a talented actress and will be playing the soul legend Aretha Franklin in upcoming biopic, Respect, which is scheduled for release in August.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Empire star reflected on the time that she once met Aretha.

The star will be playing Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic

"We met in New York," the star told the publication. "And one of the first things she said to me was 'You're going to win another Oscar for playing me, right?'

"Imagine Aretha Franklin looking you in the face and saying that. I was like 'Eh, uh, eh… I can try."

Speaking about how she tackled the role of such an iconic singer, Jennifer explained: "Aretha was a very subtle person. It wasn't a lot of big gestures, whereas I'm far more expressive…

"She had this presence, but also this stillness about her, so I would tell everybody on set, 'If you don't feel uncomfortable when I'm around, then I'm not giving you Aretha at all.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.