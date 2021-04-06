Cat Deeley's husband debuts stunning living room inside London mansion

Cat Deeley officially returned to London in 2020, after living in Los Angeles for the 14 years, and a photo shared by her husband Patrick Kielty revealed a first look at their new home's beautiful living room.

Patrick took to Instagram with the photo shortly after moving in in September, in honour of Cat releasing her first book, The Joy In You.

SEE: Cat Deeley's incredible £3.8million LA home revealed: see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares glimpse inside beautiful living room with video of son

Patrick captioned it: "Mahoosive excitement (read already half cut) as wife's first book is finally out today. She says it's a love letter to our two boys (it's actually a love letter to me but she's too embarrassed to admit it). I know this because she said if I buy one, she'll sign it to me. P.S. Not sure who your man J.K. Rowling is, but he's got two books in the top three so might also be worth a go."

MORE: Cat Deeley films inside new London home with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley's living room

The image showed Cat lying on a cream sofa in the room, which she has dressed with a combination of lime green and patterned cream, green and grey cushions. The walls are painted cream, and there is a floor lamp with a black base and metallic bronze fittings seen behind Cat.

The window at the back of the room overlooks the garden, where Cat and Patrick have installed a football goal for their sons five-year-old Milo, and James, two.

READ: Cat Deeley reveals rare look inside stunning kitchen

Cat and Patrick's former home across the pond in the USA was listed on the market for £3.8million after they made the decision to move back to the UK.

It is believed that they chose to come home in order to be closer to Cat's family, but in an interview with Stella Magazine in July 2019, Cat recalled an incident in which her husband and eldest son were caught up in a shooting, and admitted that American gun laws had made her consider leaving the US for good.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.