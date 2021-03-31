Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's home as you've never seen it before The Countdown host and former Strictly star live with their baby daughter

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have unveiled several areas of the home they share with baby Maven Aria since living there, but a new photo featuring their daughter showed more of their living room than ever before.

Rachel took to Twitter with the picture in honour of World Theatre Day on 27 March 2020, as Maven was seen dressed up in part of a costume.

Countdown host Rachel captioned it: "It's show day! Happy #WorldTheatreDay everyone! If you're missing a night out in the West End, you'll definitely enjoy tonight's incredible online spectacular @riseupwitharts. Tickets still available at riseupwitharts.com, all proceeds help those struggling."

Rachel Riley's daughter in the living room

Maven posed in front of a brushed velvet purple sofa, where Rachel has previously posed for a series of photos, but beyond that were various unseen features.

Rachel and Pasha's living room has a curved mirror at the far end of the room, while there is a modern multi-coloured glass pendant lampshade, and a bright bohemian patterned animal figurine positioned on one side.

Rachel Riley in her living room

Previously, Rachel shared another photo from a different area of the room on Instagram during lockdown.

It showed cream walls and a large painting featuring palm trees and flowers mounted upon the wall, as well as a gold metallic overchair table, where Rachel had positioned her laptop for a more comfortable working position.

She captioned the post: "Don’t know about you but we've been doing loads of quizzes in my house to entertain ourselves during lockdown, and over the past few weeks, I've been working with Sky to compile their definitive National General Knowledge Test – the 100 questions you should know the answers to!" Rachel went on to list the stars that would be taking part in the quiz, including comedian Russell Howard and Olympic diver Tom Daley.

