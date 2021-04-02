Alex Jones reveals previously unseen corner of family home in new photo The One Show star's period property is beautiful

The One Show star Alex Jones delighted fans when she shared a previously unseen corner of her home on her Instagram account on Thursday. The Welsh presenter, who confirmed last month she is expecting her third child with her husband Charlie Thomson, was spotted recording a mystery audio project from the comfort of her own home.

The 44-year-old star was seen sitting at a desk, wearing a cosy white knit that highlighted her blossoming bump, paired with light denim jeans.

Alex's living room boasts calming green walls, original period features and floor-to-ceiling built-in wardrobes.

A glass hanging lamp brings a touch of modernity to the classic decor, which includes a taupe sofa and a green velvet cocktail chair.

In the caption accompanying the snap, Alex joked that her husband was "spying" on her through the beautiful glass doors.

She wrote: "My husband was spying on me yesterday as I recorded something I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time. Hopefully it’ll reach your ears soon."

Alex's period property is absolutely stunning

Her fans were loving the sneak peek inside her home, with one penning: "What a stunning house Alex" and another saying: "All I see is that beautiful coving!".

The star – who already has two sons, Teddy and Kit – first revealed she was expecting another baby live on The One Show.

She was visibly nervous as she told co-host Ronan Keating about her pregnancy, saying: "I feel really nervous all of a sudden... it just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody - and the crew in the studio for the first time!

The One Show star confirmed she's expecting her third child

"Lockdown has been anything but predictable, and we've had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!"

Shortly afterwards, the TV star took to her Instagram Stories where she revealed her bump for the first time.

