David Walliams films inside stunning home after split from Lara Stone

David Walliams resides in a stunning home in London, after divorcing ex-wife Lara Stone in 2015.

The Britain's Got Talent judge now lives with his two pet dogs, Bert and Ernie, while his seven-year-old son Alfred splits his time between his two parents, and a recent video shared inside gave fans a look at the beautiful living room.

It's designed with white walls and wooden flooring, while furniture includes a brown leather sofa dressed with grey velvet cushions, a wooden armchair where David sat, a brown floor lamp with a white shade, and a large painting mounted above a fireplace.

There is also a bookcase built into an alcove at one side of the fireplace, where David has arranged several shelves of books, no doubt including some of his own. As for the fireplace, intricate carvings in a white stone surround make for a regal touch.

The clip came in honour of World Book Day on 4 March 2020, as David discussed his favourite children's writer, Julia Dawson, author of The Gruffalo. David captioned it: "On #WorldBookDay why not head to bbcm.co/mm to sign your little ones up for David's FREE @bbcmaestro Mini Maestro writing course? It is available until the 31st of March."

Previously, David shared another photo from the living room, showing that there is also a white armchair, as well as another identical bookcase on the opposite side of the fireplace.

David previously lived in the Belsize Park mansion, named Supernova heights, that once belonged to Noel Gallagher at the peak of his success with Oasis.

The three-bedroom property featured five floors, and David reportedly enlisted architects to modernise the house by removing walls and installing skylights to turn it into what had been described as "an exceptional architectural masterpiece".

David bought the house in 2005 for £3.25million and lived there with his former wife Lara Stone and their son Alfred. He listed it for sale for £5.35million in 2018, and it sold in March 2019.

