Prince Philip's loving portrait of the Queen at home revealed The Duke of Edinburgh was a talented artist

Many royal residences are filled with portraits of the royal family, but there is one particularly sentimental one of the Queen, painted by her late husband Prince Philip.

RELATED: Prince Philip's final portrait: secret detail revealed by royal artist

The Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly passed away on 9 April, captured the monarch in an intimate breakfast setting in an oil painting dating back to 1965.

Her Majesty could be seen seated at the wooden table reading a newspaper with several breakfast dishes placed in front of her.

The artwork inadvertently shared a look at the interior design, with dark wooden furniture placed against the white panelled walls in the background.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Inside Royal Homes

Splashes of pale blue and gold accents were also visible, including several candelabra sitting on the white and gold fireplace.

READ: The Queen has kept this unusual home feature for two centuries

MORE: Prince Philip's lasting legacy at the Queen's summer home revealed

Framed paintings of horses were mounted on the walls – which appears to be very similar to the ones seen in Windsor Castle, when the Queen was pictured having lunch with Prince Philip and their children Princess Anne and Prince Charles in around 1969.

The oil painting, titled ‘The Queen at Breakfast’, was published in the book, The Royal Portrait: Image and Impact, in 2010.

Prince Philip's portrait of the Queen at Windsor Castle

After it was recently shared on Instagram, fans rushed to compliment the late Duke of Edinburgh's impressive artistic skills.

RELATED: The Queen and Prince Philip's private gardens revealed in touching unearthed photo

"A beautiful painting by a beautifully talented and gifted Human Being," wrote one, and another added: "This is amazing. Talented man."

Windsor Castle is where the Queen and Prince Philip usually stay over Easter, but they spent a lot of time at the residence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor Castle interiors feature white panelled walls and gold accents

The castle, which is located just an hour's drive away from Buckingham Palace, is here where the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on Friday morning. His funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel on Saturday 17 April.

Details were announced on the College of Arms' website just hours after Prince Philip's death was confirmed. The statement reads: "The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George's Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes.

"The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral."

MORE: Prince Harry's first marital home Nottingham Cottage – past royal residents revealed