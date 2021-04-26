Jennifer Aniston's unusual home feature will surprise you

Jennifer Aniston's jaw-dropping Los Angeles home has all of the key features you'd expect from an A-lister pad, like an outdoor swimming pool, panoramic views and impeccable interiors. However, the Friends star also has a very surprising feature at her Beverly Hills property – a koi pond!

The incredible mansion has been showcased in Architectural Digest, revealing that Jennifer's stylish yet cosy living space opens out onto a small courtyard with a working koi pond.

Made with a "zen like retreat" in mind, the outdoor water feature adds to the calmness and tranquillity at the amazing Balinese-inspired property.

Jennifer Aniston's home has a koi pond outside

The outdoor space is clearly very important to Jen, and she has also shown off her massive swimming pool on an Instagram Stories clip to promote Vital Proteins.

As well as her enormous outdoor pool, her 36.5million followers could see her pristine lawn and an abundant number of bushes, shrubbery and picture-perfect palm trees.

It was the house's 14-foot front doors that caused Jennifer to fall for the multi-million pound mansion. Speaking to the interiors magazine, she said: "I can't tell you specifically the feeling I had when I walked through the doors for the first time, except to say I knew I was home."

The star has the most breathtaking property

During the renovation process, Jennifer was conscious of the environment, choosing to opt for wood from fallen trees instead of chopping down new ones. Plus, a large amount of solar panels have been added to the roof to ensure the home has further eco credentials.

The actress has previously said she would have loved to have been an interior designer if she didn't get into acting, and this flair for interiors is clear throughout her stunning home.

The Morning Show star Jennifer has previously owned another Beverly Hills mansion with her first husband Brad Pitt, which sold way over the asking price for a dazzling £25million!

