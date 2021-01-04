Jennifer Aniston's very unusual bedside table accessory revealed! The star celebrated the start of 2021 with a candid snapshot

Jennifer Aniston shared a sneak peek inside her bedroom at the weekend as she celebrated the first Sunday of 2021. The US actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her rescue puppy, Lord Chesterfield, as he lay on her bed with a paw sweetly resting on her leg – but eagle-eyed fans were distracted by the unusual accessory on her bedside table!

An ornamental dog could be seen on a wooden table next to the bed – a fitting choice for dog-lover Jen. The former Friends star is a proud owner of three pooches; Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, Sophie, a white pitbull, and little Lord Chesterfield.

Jennifer, 51, welcomed her new addition back in October, telling her 36 million followers: "Hi! I’' like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately.

"A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

Jennifer's bedside ornament was visible in her Instagram post

Jennifer previously owned a white German Shepherd named Dolly, who she shared with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. Sadly, Dolly died in July 2019.

Following her death, Jennifer was seen at a press event for The Morning Show wearing a necklace bearing Dolly's likeness.

The star paid tribute to Dolly with a necklace bearing her likeness

Jennifer and Justin split in 2017 but have remained good friends. When Jennifer joined Instagram, her ex was one of the first people she chose to follow and he welcomed her to the social media site with open arms.

Alongside her first post – a photo of a Friends reunion that quickly went viral – Justin commented, "Woot, woot!" along with the hashtag #first.

Jennifer and Justin were married from 2015 to 2017

And earlier this year, Justin also publicly celebrated Jennifer's 51st birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo of the actress walking down the street on Instagram, and writing alongside it: "Grabbing 2020 and another year just like - Happy Birthday B."

