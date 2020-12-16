Jennifer Aniston films in her pristine garden – and it's unbelievable The Friends actress lives in Beverly Hills

As an internationally successful actress, Jennifer Aniston is used to spending some in some pretty beautiful locations – but it’s the garden in her own Beverly Hills home that looks like an actual resort!

See Jennifer Aniston's totally chic living room

WATCH: See Jennifer Aniston running in her idyllic garden

The star took to her Instagram Stories to film a clip of her running alongside the pool in her vast back yard, as she was promoting the brand Vital Proteins.

As well as her enormous outdoor pool, her 35.9million followers could see her perfectly manicured lawn and the abundant number of bushes, shrubbery and picture-perfect palm trees in her outdoor space.

The Friends star was seen jogging along in a pair of skin-tight black leggings and a white sports bra, while she wore her sun-kissed locks down as she basked in the afternoon light.

Jennifer's endless garden is the perfect backdrop for photos

Previously, she and ex-husband Justin Theroux lived in a mansion in Bel-Air, which the former couple put up for sale after their split.

Her current house is the first huge solo renovation project she carried out, with the aim of creating a house that worked just as well as a 'zen-like retreat' – and it seems to us that she's achieved that with her five-star hotel-esque back yard.

Jennifer's dreamy bathroom opens out to her garden

Her Beverly hills house also boasts a huge terrace with panoramic views and its own Koi pond.

Jennifer clearly enjoys her outside space as her luxury marble bathroom even opens out to a small terrace so the star can soak up the great outdoors.

