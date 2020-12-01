Celebrity haunted houses: Jennifer Aniston, Adele, Miley Cyrus & more Kendall Jenner has also been spooked in her mother's home

Celebrities may own mega mansions complete with games rooms, sprawling grounds and swimming pools, but it turns out that these million-dollar properties sometimes come with unwanted guests – in the form of spirits. From Robbie Williams' spooky house which made his daughter Teddy move rooms to Miley Cyrus' close encounter, these celebrities have admitted to living in haunted houses…

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston was haunted at her first LA home

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, actress Jennifer Aniston spoke about her haunting experience in the first house she lived in in Los Angeles. She said: "All of a sudden, things started to happen… the dishwasher would start to go, the coffee maker would start to go… it was terrifying." She then confessed that she had the house cleansed by a professional, but still decided to move out because of the scary experience.

Adele

Adele's former Sussex home is said to be haunted

The Sun has revealed that Adele experienced some freaky things at her former mansion in Sussex. They claimed the singer had heard a few strange sounds during the night and was forced to hire someone to keep watch in the evening! The Sun said: "She has hired her female driver as a bodyguard."

Ke$ha

Ke$ha got so freaked out she moved home

Singer Ke$ha actually moved out of her Los Angeles mansion because of it being haunted. But before she did, the experience inspired one of the lyrics in her hit song Tik Tok. When she sings "Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P Diddy," she is referring to the fact she used to make all of her friends stay over in her bed so she didn't get freaked out.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey admits to having a spirit at his LA home

Actor Matthew McConaughey has admitted to being haunted at his Los Angeles home. He experienced a female spirit named "Madame Blu" at his luxurious pad. He made this revelation while promoting the film, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. He said: "She wasn't that happy" and also revealed that guests could feel the presence too. But thankfully the spirit "just went away," and Matthew was able to enjoy his home again.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' daughter had to move rooms because of a ghost

In an Instagram Live, Robbie Williams confessed to ghostly goings-on at the Wiltshire family home he shares with wife Ayda Field and his children. He revealed that one of his children Teddy can no longer sleep in the room due to the fear of ghosts.

He explained to his followers: "We have got a very, very old property. It is like a thousand years old. There is one room that I am suspicious of. It gives me the creeps. Teddy, our daughter, was sleeping in there. She doesn't anymore."

Robbie fully believes in ghosts, admitting: "I do believe energies can be left in houses. I did see the ghost of a dog once."

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner claims her mother's home is haunted

When living with her mother Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner confessed to having supernatural experiences, hearing noises around the house. Speaking to Vogue, the supermodel opened up to say she believes her mother's home is haunted. She said: "I would always hear footsteps on the roof when no one was home," going on to say: “I’m convinced it was a ghost."

Miley Cyrus

Miley encountered a ghost while renting in London

Away from her permanent abode, renting a home in London, Miley Cyrus said she actually saw a ghost! "I thought I had seen a little boy sitting on the sink watching me take a shower so I felt really freaked out," the star said to ELLE UK.

