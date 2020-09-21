Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and 9 more celebrity homes seen at the Emmy Awards The virtual ceremony offered a rare peek inside these A-listers' homes

The Emmy Awards looked very different to usual on Sunday, with most stars joining from the comfort of their own homes rather than walking the red carpet as normal.

RELATED: All the best moments from the 2020 Emmy Awards

While some – including Reese Witherspoon and Tracee Ellis Ross – still took the opportunity to get glammed up for their own back garden red carpet moment, others – like Rachel Brosnahan and Jameela Jamil – enjoyed their own Emmys pyjama parties while relaxing on their sofas, and we loved the sneak peek inside their fabulous homes. Here are a few of our favourites…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunite for the Emmys

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon hosted her very own party in the back garden of her home, where she was joined by her Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington.

Reese Witherspoon hosted a party in her back garden

"Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews of @themorningshow @biglittlelies and @littlefireshulu tonight!" she captioned this photo as she posed in a corner of her garden, which has white walls, a tree with fairy lights strung across the branches, and a fountain to one side.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston showcased what appears to be her dressing room

While Jennifer Aniston was one of the few stars to join Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center for the ceremony, she did appear to give a glimpse inside her dressing room as she got ready beforehand. The actress sipped champagne while relaxing on a plush blue velvet chair, with a wooden dressing table topped with a small mirror visible in front of the window behind her.

RELATED: See inside Jennifer Aniston's beautiful Beverly Hills home

"Emmys prep... in my other mask. Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year," Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal posed on the stairs in his hallway

Normal People actor Paul Mescal revealed the experience was anything but the norm for him, as he told fans: "This is nuts. I am wearing @louisvuitton on my stairs for the Emmys! Best of luck to all the nominees x."

The actor posted a black-and-white snap that offered a peek at his hallway, which has black-and-white tiled flooring, and wooden stairs with grey walls and a white bannister.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil revealed a glimpse inside her living room

"No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM. Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!! I still did my makeup and wore a sequin dressing gown, because... It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine," The Good Place star Jameela wrote on Instagram.

MORE: See the best Emmy Awards fashion moments

The British actress relaxed on a blue sofa in her living room to watch the ceremony, with a piano behind her, alongside a couple of wooden steps leading up to another level of the living area.

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan also rocked her pyjamas for the ceremony, and posed alongside her husband Jason Ralph on black wooden decking outside their New York home.

"Pajamas but make it fashion. Shout out and massive thanks to some badass New Yorkers for making our #EmmysAtHome dreams come true," she captioned the snap.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross set up a red carpet in her back garden

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross bought the Emmys red carpet to her own back garden, and shared a photo of herself posing in a gorgeous metallic gown underneath a tree. "How fun to get dressed up! Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!!" she said.

Laura Linney

Laura Linney shared a look inside her living room

Laura Linney revealed a rare peek inside her home as she watched the ceremony wearing a black-and-white suit adorned with the word: 'Vote.' The Ozark actress' room was painted a pale blue hue with yellow sofas, artwork in wooden frames hanging on the wall overhead, and a shelving unit filled with books next to the window.

MORE: Discover the Emmy Awards' most-nominated shows

Zendaya

Zendaya celebrated with close friends and family

It was a great night for Zendaya, who won the lead actress in a drama series for her show Euphoria. The 24-year-old was joined by close friends and family for the ceremony in a large room with cream walls, plush cream sofas and white armchairs, and a framed artwork of The Supremes hanging up in the background.

Julia Garner

Julia Garner revealed a glimpse inside her bedroom

Ozark actress celebrated her Emmy Award win at home in her bedroom, showing a look at her neutral striped padded headboard, and crisp white bedding, with a framed piece of art hanging overhead.

Mark Ruffalo

Fans got a rare glimpse inside Mark Ruffalo's home

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo, meanwhile, shared a peek inside his home as he celebrated his own win for his role in I Know This Much is True. He sat on a grey sofa resting up against a wall that features teal wooden panelling on the bottom half, and is painted in an off-white hue at the top.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer showcased her beautiful dining room

"No red carpet but live from my white couch!" Emmy nominee Octavia Spencer captioned a photo of herself at home in her dining room, which features a beautiful wooden dining table flanked by carved wooden chairs. Floor-to-ceiling curtains hang at the large windows in the background, which look out to Octavia's private garden.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.