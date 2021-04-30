Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez unveil Love Island-inspired garden plans

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are making huge changes to the garden at their swanky Manchester home – and the plans look unreal! Actress Gemma revealed the amazing designs on Instagram Stories, and their new outdoor space will be sure to rival the Love Island set.

The design includes a multi-level decked area, concrete steps, a wooden seating area, a mediation space and an Instagrammable firepit. The al fresco living area will be surrounded by palms and shrubbery, and the family will also have a lawned area.

The project is being managed by @petercowellgardendesign, the designers who originally shared the CGI plans.

Alongside the render, Peter wrote: "Here's a design that has me burning on all creative cylinders.

Our clients wanted a modern garden, with twists of Zen and Mediterranean influences. Space to work out, do some yoga; but also be a space for family and friends. The build has begun, and we can't wait to share more from the designs and from on-site."

Gemma and Gorka are planning a big garden makeover

The company are award winning when it comes to gardens, so we are sure the Strictly stars are in safe hands.

The renovation work has began

The renovation process has already begun, and a video of a digger at work was shared on Gemma's social media. "We're finally getting a garden," she remarked.

Gorka also shared an update with his fans via his Instagram, saying: "Garden works start today. Stage 2."

Their garden will have a meditation area

Another area which has seen some attention is their home gym, as the pair are both big fitness fans. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Gorka shared a series of clips showing that their upgraded workout space is finally near completion with an extensive range of weights.

The family moved into their dream home back in September 2020, and the rest of the house features pristine interiors and neutral furnishings. A stunning family abode, which will also have the most magical garden – watch this space!

