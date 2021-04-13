Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez unveil incredible garden transformation The Strictly stars moved into their 'dream home' in September

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are making huge changes to the garden of their new Manchester home, just in time for summer!

The Hollyoaks actress and Strictly Come Dancing professional, who met on the dancing competition in 2017, both shared videos of construction work in their garden on Monday.

"Garden works start today," Gorka captioned the video, adding: "@gemmaatkinson Stage 2."

In the clip, a digger could be seen pulling up soil in a walled section of their garden. It backs onto another brick wall and steps leading up to a raised decking area.

Gemma later revealed that they plan to use the decking as a meditation area, pointing towards the uppermost section of the garden which can be accessed from the house via double doors.

"We're finally getting a garden," she remarked.

This is just the latest improvement Gemma and Gorka are making to their new home since moving in back in September.

The Strictly stars are renovating the garden of their Manchester home

In March, Gorka took to his Instagram Stories to show off the home gym the pair are having built to their specifications. The fitness enthusiasts – who share daughter Mia – already have a gym at the house, but they are getting what looks set to be a bigger and airier update.

"Happy Wednesday Instagram, quick gym 2.0 update," Gorka began his series of video clips.

Gemma revealed it will feature a meditation area

"First layer of paint is down, tomorrow the guys will finish," he explained, as he panned his camera, showing off a large room with ceiling beams on display, patio doors at the other side and stylish dark grey walls.

He went on: "Electrics are already in… and then today arrived the sunproof panels." Gorka concluded: "So yeah, it's getting there."

The rest of the property, which they described as their "dream home", features pristine modern interiors and neutral furnishings.

While this marks baby Mia's second home, it makes sense that it will act as Gemma and Gorka's very first marital home, after announcing their engagement on Valentine's Day.

