Gorka Marquez updates fans on home transformation with Gemma Atkinson The Strictly Come Dancing stars announced their engagement last month

We can't help feel a bit envious of Strictly stars Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson.

Not only do they have their upcoming wedding to look forward to, but they're also renovating their dream house in Manchester having moved in last September.

On Wednesday, Gorka gave his fans a behind-the-scenes peek at one of the major updates the couple are making to their new home.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the pro dancer showed off the home gym he and Gemma are having built to their specifications.

The pair already have a gym at the house, but the fitness-mad duo are getting what looks set to be a bigger and airier update – we can't wait to see it when it's finished!

WATCH: Gorka Marquez updates fans on impressive gym transformation

"Happy Wednesday Instagram, quick gym 2.0 update," Gorka began his series of video clips.

"First layer of paint is down, tomorrow the guys will finish," he explained, as he panned his camera, showing off a large room with ceiling beams on display, patio doors at the other side and stylish dark grey walls.

Gorka sometimes exercises outdoors in nice weather

He went on: "Electrics are already in… and then today arrived the sunproof panels."

Gorka concluded: "So yeah, it's getting there."

The dancer and his actress fiancée haven't yet confirmed when they plan to tie the knot, but it seems likely that the house will be their first home as a married couple.

They share the property with their 19-month-old daughter, Mia, and much-loved pet dogs Norman and Ollie.

Gemma is also keen on keeping fit

Since moving in, Gemma and Gorka have given fans glimpses inside the pristine modern interiors, including a sleek living room with neutral furnishings.

The couple previously lived in Gemma's old house in Manchester for two years, having started a relationship after meeting on the set of Strictly back in 2017.

In early 2019, they announced they were expecting a baby and welcomed little Mia on 4 July 2019.

On Valentine's Day this year, the lovebirds announced the happy news that they are engaged.

