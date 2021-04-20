Top 10 garden renovations to add thousands to your house price

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With 64% of UK residents saying they wouldn’t buy a property if it didn’t have an outdoor area, gardens are more important than ever! Rated People research has identified the top garden projects that can add thousands of pounds to your house value. From a summerhouse to an area for outdoor entertaining, here are the top 10 outdoor additions to improve your garden and boost your home's worth.

1. Swimming pool

Despite the UK weather being ever unpredictable, an outdoor pool is a feature that will make a splash in your garden and boost your property's value by up to £7,707.

2. Home office garden room

As we continue to work from home, having an idyllic office space in a picture-perfect garden room is high on people's priority list and it could add £5,325 to your home's asking price.

Summerhouse sales have skyrocketed

3. Summerhouse

A twee wooden structure could add £5,249 to your house, and it is a versatile addition that will please potential buyers. Wayfair have a selection of summerhouses that are oh-so fancy!

4. Gym/studio room in the garden

Many celebrities have converted their outdoor rooms into gyms to stay fit during the coronavirus pandemic, and it's a trend that's going nowhere. Up your house price by £5,107 with an outhouse for exercising.

5. Bifold doors/French windows to the garden

The perfect way to make the inside and outside a fluid space is by having large doors that open nice and wide, and they could increase your house's worth by £4,654.

6. Outdoor entertaining area

Take inspiration from Love Island with an impressive outdoor living area to add £4,286 to your home's value. Comfy furniture is a must, and we love this rattan set from Amazon.

Decking is a sensible option which also looks very on trend

7. Decked patio

Less upkeep than grass and great for entertaining on, start laying some decking to be bang on trend and gain £4,227 on your house price.

8. Paved patio

Transform your garden with a patio area that can be used for potted plants and garden furniture. Research indicates you could boost your home's value by £4,083.

9. Greenhouse

The interest in gardening has risen exponentially since the lockdown and greenhouses are handy for growing pretty plants and tasty vegetables. Argos have the perfect structure for just £250, and having it could add £3,805 to your property price.

Adding a greenhouse can boost your property's value by more than £3k

10. Mature plants/trees/flowers

Instead of sowing from scratch, invest in a mature plant or tree to take the pressure off – plus it could scale up your house value by £3,716. Gorgeous blossom trees that bloom in spring are trending at the moment!

