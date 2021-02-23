Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's concerned fans spot problem with new home One of Gorka's Instagram followers reached out

It's been five months since Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson moved into their 'dream home' in Manchester.

But this week, the Strictly Come Dancing pro was contacted by some concerned fans, who had spotted a problem with their new property.

Gorka, 30, shared three snapshots showing him stood outside the front door to the home he shares with Gemma and their one-year-old daughter Mia, balancing two takeaway coffee cups.

But a number of his followers were distracted by the ornamental figure placed in the corner of the porch.

"Oh don't put a Buddha on the floor or the ground!! Have a Google and you'll see why, pop it up on something," one alerted the dancer, to which he replied: "Oh, will have a look."

Gorka's fans spotted a problem with his latest photo

A second follower further explained: "Never place a Buddha statue on the floor or near the soles of your shoes; this is not appropriate and may be disrespectful.

"Instead, use a table or altar to display the statue. It is a good idea to place a piece of red paper under the Buddha to add a symbol of luck to an altar placement."

And a third echoed: "Yes please lift your Buddha - hurry!"

Gemma and Gorka with their daughter, Mia

Gemma, 36, and Gorka moved into their home in September, and occasionally give glimpses inside the property. Which boasts pristine modern interiors, including a fully-equipped home gym and a chic living room with neutral furnishings.

It's an exciting year for the couple. Gorka popped the question on Valentine's Day, presenting his future wife with a beautiful engagement ring.

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day

HELLO! spoke to engagement and wedding ring and jewellery brand Taylor & Hart who valued the rock at an estimated cost of £11,900.

It looks to feature a 1.50ct centre oval diamond set in platinum, with fishtail pave diamonds to half eternity and non-cathedral shoulders.

