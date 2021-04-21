Gorka Marquez shares update on incredible home gym transformation Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé are upgrading their new home

Gorka Marquez revealed he and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson had a "big moving day" to keep them busy on Wednesday – their new home gym finally has some equipment.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Gorka shared a series of clips showing that their upgraded workout space is finally near completion after they moved in their extensive range of weights.

In one video, the Strictly pro panned the camera around the bare-looking gym he and Gemma used to use, before showing boxes of equipment waiting to be moved into their new space.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez shares update on 'big moving day' as home renovations continue

A third clip showed some of the weights and workout machines had been unloaded into the room for the couple to arrange.

Captioning one of the clips, Gorka wrote: "Big moving day!"

Gorka and Gemma have been renovating their dream house in Manchester having moved in last September.

Last month, the pro dancer showed off the home gym he and Gemma have had built to their specifications.

Gorka will sometimes exercise in his garden

The pair already have a gym at the house, but the fitness-mad duo – who share daughter Mia – are getting what looks set to be a bigger and airier update – we can't wait to see it when it's finished!

"Happy Wednesday Instagram, quick gym 2.0 update," Gorka began his series of video clips. "First layer of paint is down, tomorrow the guys will finish," he explained, as he panned his camera, showing off a large room with ceiling beams on display, patio doors at the other side and stylish dark grey walls.

He went on: "Electrics are already in… and then today arrived the sunproof panels." Gorka concluded: "So yeah, it's getting there."

Both Gorka and Gemma are huge fitness enthusiasts

The rest of the property, which they described as their "dream home", features pristine modern interiors and neutral furnishings.

The couple previously lived in Gemma's old house in Manchester for two years, having started a relationship after meeting on the set of Strictly back in 2017.

In early 2019, they announced they were expecting a baby and welcomed little Mia on 4 July 2019. On Valentine's Day this year, the lovebirds announced the happy news that they are engaged.

