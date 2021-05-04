Goldie Hawn shares glimpse inside stylish living room for important message The mother of Kate Hudson is doing her bit to help

Goldie Hawn gave fans a glimpse inside her stylish living room to share an important announcement about Mental Health Awareness month.

The mother of Kate Hudson posted a video on Instagram, which saw her sitting on a big white couch beside a window, wearing a black, sleeveless T-shirt with 'Spread the Love' emblazoned across it, and black leggings.

Talking to the camera, Goldie said: "Hi everybody. I want to remind us all that it is Mental Health Awareness month – very, very important now to start supporting and understand the importance of this time that we're living in.

"Because if you have a friend, or you're aware of someone's sadness or that they are crying more than usual, these – we don't know – but [they] could be symptoms. And there you are to help if you can. I think we all need to someway be aware of our friends and the people we love."

Goldie then revealed that through her Goldie Hawn Foundation programme MindUP, she has created a charity T-shirt, which she was wearing in the video.

"Speaking of love, this T-shirt, well, the Goldie Hawn Foundation, which was created 20 years ago, basically what we're doing now is creating mental wellness for children and I just thought that 'Spread the love' was a really nice thing to say and a really important thing to remember."

Goldie has released charity T's to support her MindUP programme

Captioning the clip, Goldie said: "SPREAD THE LOVE @mindup apparel series. In honor of Mental Health Awareness month, we are reminded to make mental health a priority in our lives.

"For nearly two decades, @mindup has been supporting mental wellness for children to thrive in school and throughout their lives. We are releasing an apparel series to support the MindUP program… 100% of our proceeds will bring @MindUP to more children all over the world."

Goldie's followers praised the initiative, with one commenting: "Mental health support for our children is needed more than ever, god bless you Goldie and all the fantastic work you do for our younger generations."

Another added: "You are the coolest!! What wonderful and important work you are doing."

