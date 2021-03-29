Goldie Hawn shares video tour inside epic home with Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell own several properties together, including one in Manhattan, another in Vancouver and, case in point, a mansion in Los Angeles.

The couple have been staying at the latter since the pandemic began, and a former video gave fans a look at the stunning open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Goldie took to Instagram with the clip as she danced around the house while washing up. "Washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore, it can be a dance!" she wrote, "It's all up to us."

The footage started in the kitchen, showing that it is designed with white cupboards, grey marble worktops and silver fittings, while appliances include a large stainless-steel Wolf range oven and a matching stainless-steel toaster. There is also a central island in the kitchen, with a lighter shade of grey for the worktop.

The far end of the room makes for the dining area, which has floor-to-ceiling curved bay windows and a wooden dining table with metal chairs lining either side.

Goldie previousy shared a photo of her pet dogs in the kitchen

Goldie and Kurt also have an additional seating area between the kitchen and dining area, with three lemon yellow armchairs and a white coffee table positioned in the middle.

Goldie lives on the same road as her daughter Kate Hudson, her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and their three children.

Kate Hudson, boyfriend Danny and their children live on the same street as Goldie

Kate recently opened up to People magazine about their living situation, admitting that if she had it her way, they would be even closer.

"She's down the street," Kate explained. "We're literally neighbours. Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist."

What's more, Kate's current house was, in fact, the house she grew up in.

Goldie and Kurt bought the Pacific Palisades house in the 1970s, but sold it a decade later.

Kate bought it back in 2005, along with the house next door in 2011, to make a larger, luxury estate.

