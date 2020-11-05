Kate Hudson’s living room is designed just like her mother Goldie Hawn's Kate and Goldie share a love of vintage décor

Actress Kate Hudson shared a glimpse into her LA home – and her printed peacock sofa is clearly reminiscent of the retro interiors inside her mother Goldie Hawn's home. The actress sat down to shoot a video to talk to her 12.4million followers through her latest Fabletics line.

The vintage-inspired sofa features a striking pattern of peacocks, flowers and branches and the star has dressed it with a colour block fleece blanket. A fan of eclectic tastes, Kate's teal curtains in the background provide a colour clash with the multi-coloured sofa.

Kate's loyal fans were beyond obsessed with the sofa style - and couldn't resist passing comment.

Kate's sofa is adorned with vibrant peacocks

A follower wrote: "Okay okay your brand is amazing but my gawd that couch!![sic]" and another joined in the praise with: "Love the fabric on your couch."

One user even declared: "I have the same peacock couch in red."

The other rare glimpses we've had into Kate's LA mansion confirm that the actress has a real love of vintage styling, perhaps inspired by Goldie.

Kate Hudson's style is showcased with her vintage-inspired bedroom

Her bedroom is decorated with floral wallpaper and she has an antique-style dresser. Steering clear of the minimalist trend, Kate's dresser is filled with ornaments and trinkets.



Kate's retro interiors continue into her kitchen

Meanwhile, her mother's home is designed with a similar aesthetic, featuring baroque printed wallpaper and floral lamps.

Mother-of-two Kate launched her own activewear brand, Fabletics, in 2013 and it is now an international success.



Inside Kate Hudson's amazing home gym

Keen to stay active while at home, Kate has her own home gym which she has showcased before on her social channels. The space comes complete with a mirrored wall, treadmill, TV, weights wall and trampoline – everything you need for a killer workout.

