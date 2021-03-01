Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn's cinema room at $5.5million home is goals The mother and daughter posed for a family photo in the space during the Golden Globes

Kate Hudson, her mother Goldie Hawn, fiancé Danny Fujikawa, daughter Rani and brother Oliver Hudson posed for a gorgeous family photo at Kate's home during the Golden Globes.

Kate shared the snap on Instagram, revealing where they all came together to celebrate the awards, after transforming Kate's living space into a beautiful cinema room complete with enormous projector screen.

The family sat on a retro-style floral sofa, which is in keeping with the vintage theme that runs throughout Kate's home, while there are two additional armchairs seen in the photo, as well as a huge bunch of white roses.

Kate captioned the picture: "Fam makes my heart sing." She also referenced the appearance of Margot Robbie on the screen behind her and added: "And @margotrobbie for my favourite photo."

As well as posing for personal photos, Kate joined a call from the same room on the night, with the angle revealing green velvet curtains behind her.

For the official pre-show of the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Kate dialled in to the Twitter livestream from what seems to be a home office at the property. It features retro salmon pink, white and grey patterned cushions, two fringed cream lampshades with Perspex bases, and two grey exposed bookcases as either side. The space also has a large square paned bay window, with a white and grey striped Venetian blind.

Kate's home is, in fact, the home she grew up in. The mum-of-three bought it from her mother Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell in 2005 for $5.5million, before going on to purchase the building next door in 2011 and combining the two to make an even bigger, luxury estate in the Pacific Palisades, LA.

She lives in the main house with Danny, their daughter Rani Rose, and Kate's two sons Ryder and Bingham, both from previous relationships.

