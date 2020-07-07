Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's stylish living room in LA The Hollywood couple own a number of properties around the United States

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have the most incredible home in LA, where they have been isolating during the lockdown. During the pandemic, the Overboard actress has been sharing pictures from inside their property on Instagram, and recently gave fans a glimpse inside the living room. The spacious area is beautifully decorated and has a neutral theme, with a white fireplace and cream rug. There is also a yellow armchair to add a splash of colour to the room, while houseplants add a homely feel to it. The living area features plenty of storage space and has a built-in bookcase filled with the couple's favourite books.

While Goldie and Kurt have been spending the majority of their time at home, now that the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, they have made the most of their new freedom. Over the weekend, the celebrity couple went on a road trip to mark Fourth of July.

Goldie Hawn shared a glimpse inside her living room during lockdown

The Snatched star shared a photo of her and Kurt sharing a kiss whilst sitting beside a creek. In the caption, Goldie wrote: "Nature enlivens the heart. Kurt and I took to the road. Look what we found: nature’s perfection! We are all as perfect as we desire. Wishing you all a Happy 4th of July. My love abound."

Goldie and Kurt Russell are having the best time in lockdown

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 37 years together in February. The celebrity couple are often asked about marriage, and Goldie previously revealed their reasons for not tying the knot.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015, the actress said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

